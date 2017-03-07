Tata Motors unveils sports car Tamo Racemo at Geneva Motor Show 2017

Geneva, March 7 : India’s auto major Tata Motors on Tuesday showcased its first sports car, the Tamo Racemo, at the Geneva Motor Show 2017.

It also unveiled its next generation car in the compact category, sedan Tigor as well as SUV Nexon.

“Symbolising the change that is taking place” in the auto maker, the two-seater sports coupe, the first product under its new sub-brand Tamo, is the India’s first connected car.

Unveiling the car, company’s MD and CEO Guenter Butschek said: “We launched our sub-brand as our answer to new technologies, business models and partnerships. The sports car is the first innovation from the sub-brand, and our emotional, unexpected leap to the future. It will drive the future of India’s connected generation.”

The sports car, equipped with advanced navigation, predictive maintenance, remote monitoring and over-the-air updates using Microsoft cloud-based technologies, is expected to hit the market in 2017-18.

“From styling and design to driver experience and technology, the car is an extension of customers’ personality, as part of their digital ecosystem and will break the ice with a radical new presence and pique the interest in the parent brand,” he added.

The car is built on its patented MOFlex Multi-Material Sandwich (MMS) structure – a structural technology, enabling greater freedom in surface design, efficient large-scale part integration leading to modularity and faster time to market.

The new sports car was unveiled in the presence of new Chairman N. Chandrasekaran and Tata Sons Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata.

According to company officials, after a successful launch of HEXA early this year, the car maker is speeding towards the launch of styleback, Tata Tigor, this month. Tata Nexon, will mark its entry in the rapidly growing SUV segment later this year.

–IANS

bdc/vd