Tata Power installs first Electric Vehicle charging station at Tata Power Receiving Station at Vikhroli

New Delhi, Aug 22: As part of its commitment towards sustainability and another green milestone, Tata Power, India’s largest integrated power company, has installed their first Electric Vehicle charging station at Tata Power Receiving Station at Vikhroli, Mumbai.

According to a company release, Tata Power’s aim is to build a network to make it easier for people to adopt to EVs and be future ready. Such an adoption of smart charging infrastructure will help the country achieve its ambitious plan of mass scale shift to electric vehicles by 2030. Pioneers of this vision, Tata Power has taken this initiative of providing charging stations along with Mass – Tech Controls.

Commenting on the same, Anil Sardana, CEO & MD, Tata Power, said, “We are proud and happy with the launch of Electrical Vehicle Charging stations as Tata Power continues to set a high standard in adopting sustainable practices by using innovative technology, providing customers access to energy-efficient processes. We are moving towards clean power for all and it is our endeavor to provide best of the solutions for our country to achieve a greener tomorrow”.

These chargers would facilitate electric car users to charge their cars (Battery Electric Vehicles such as the Mahindra e2o, Nissan Leaf, etc) at any time safely and conveniently. The chargers can also monitor the car battery charging status and units consumed while charging a car. The company plans to set up charging stations at various locations in Mumbai and is already in discussions with various stakeholders.