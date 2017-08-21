Tata Power introduces innovative vehicle charging station to electric cars

New Delhi, August 21: The first electric vehicle with a charging facility was installed by Tata Power at Vikhroli in Mumbai on Monday. Tata Power said in a statement that “The main aim behind installing this vehicle was to build a network to make it easier for people and people could adopt electrical vehicles in future. By the adoption of a smart charging infrastructure, it would help the country to reach its ambitious plan of mass scale switch to electrical vehicles by 2030.”

Tata Power took the initiative of providing charging stations at Tata power receiving Station, along with Mass-tech controls. Anil Sardana, Chief executive Officer and Managing Director of Tata Power said in a statement that “We are honored and happy with the launch of the electrical vehicle charging stations. Tata Power would continue to set a high standard in adopting sustainable practices by the utilizing innovative technology an d providing customers access to energy-efficient processes. We are shifting towards clean power for everyone and our aim to provide best of the solutions for our country to attain a greener tomorrow.”

The chargers would assist the electric car users to charge their cars like the battery electric vehicles such as the Mahindra e2o, Nissan Leaf, etc at any point of time safely and comfortably. The chargers could also audit the car battery charging status and the units consumed while charging car. The company is also planning to establish charging stations at several locations in Mumbai it has already been discussed with various stakeholders.