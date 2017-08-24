Tata Sons appoints Roopa Purushothaman as Chief Economist,

New Delhi, August 24 :Recently, Tata Sons announced the appointment of Roopa Purushothaman as head of policy advocacy, effective September 1.

As per reports, in her role,Purushothaman will drive the macro- economics research as well as all policy of advocacy initiatives as relevant to businesses of Tata Group

Roopa joins Tata Sons from Everstone Capital, where she was leading the research function. Prior to that, she was with Goldman Sachs International as Vice President and Global Economist.

Additionally, she has published research papers covering a wide range of topics, including the path-breaking research on BRICS countries.

Earlier, the company appointed Banmali Agrawala as the President of Infrastructure, Defence and Aerospace vertical, with effect from October 1.

The 54-year-old industry veteran will reportedly handle the realty and infrastructure vertical of the group that covers Tata Power, Tata Realty, Tata Housing and Voltas, and will report directly to Tata Sons’ head Natarajan Chandrasekaran.