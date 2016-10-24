Tata Sons replaces Cyrus Mistry with Ratan Tata as chairman

Mumbai, Oct 24: Tata Sons removes Cyrus Mistry as Chairman; Ratan Tata appointed interim Chairman for four months. Search panel to look for replacement.

Nearly 4 years after helming Tata Sons, Cyrus Mistry has been replaced as chairman of the company.

A selection panel has been formed to find a successor in four months. The committee will include Ratan Tata, Ronen Sen, Venu Srinivasan, Amit Chandra. The decision has been taken after the board meeting today.

