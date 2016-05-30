Tata Tiago delivered to first 100 customers in Chennai

NEW DELHI, MAY 30: India’s largest automaker by value Tata Motors has held a ‘Grand Delivery Ceremony’ on May 28, 2016 to celebrate the first 100 Tiago customers in Chennai.

The event was held at Island Grounds, attended by customers and their families. The Company had planned for entertainment programmes for their customers and families.

The cars were delivered at the hands of Suraj Subbarao, Regional Manager – South, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors.

Among the 100 cars,86 were petrol and 15 were diesel Tiagos with the top end XZ Petrol variant being the highest selling model.

Recently, the company released the #TIAGO11 promotional contest, and eleven lucky winners of the contest travelled to Barcelona, Spain, to meet the great football player Lionel Messi, the Global Brand Ambassador of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles.

The company even organised a virtual drive experience of Tiago, with the help of Wizcraft, in Mumbai, Delhi NCR and Bangalore. At the time of its launch, the company informed it received over a lakh enquiries for the hatchback from across the country.