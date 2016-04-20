Tata Tiago receives 1 lakh enquiries since launch

According to reports, Tata Motors have received over 1 lakh enquiries for their latest hatchback, the Tiago . Tata Tiago created lot of buzz during its launch on April 6, and also before with two delays in the launch. Tata Tiago has been the talk of the town due to its innovative design and the competitive pricing leaving Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai sweating.

Tata Tiago will be taking over from the Indica, a car that was first manufactured by Tata Motors in 1998 and has been present in the Indian market for 18 years. The Indica although did not do very well with private buyers, but it was a hit as a commercial vehicle.

Engine:

The Tiago is slated to get both, petrol and diesel variants. The petrol models will be powered by the 1.2-litre Revotron engine, while their diesel counterparts will be powered by a 1.05-litre Revotorq motor. The Revotron engine can produce 84 bhp and 114Nm of torque while the Revotorq motor produces 69 bhp and 140Nm of torque. The Tiago will be offered with a five-speed manual for both petrol and diesel variants with the possibility of an AMT also.

Moreover, the Tata Tiago will have Multi-drive modes which is a segment-first.

Design:

The Tiago sports a fresh new design as evident in other cars from the Tata Motors portfolio. It gets a sleek front end with a blacked-out grille that has the Tata Motors badge sitting on it. The interiors of the car feel different than what we are used to expecting from Tata and the quality of plastics used feel upscale. The instrument panel is neatly laid out and Tata has able to give the cabin a premium feel.

Variants:

The new Tata Tiago will be available in five variants- XB, XE, XM, XT and XZ.

Fuel Efficiency

Tata Tiago hatchback gives a company claimed fuel efficiency of 23.84 kmpl for the petrol engine and 27.28 kmpl for the diesel variants.

Dimensions:

The new Tata Tiago comes with a wheelbase of 2400 mm and is 3746 mm in length, 1647mm in width, 1535mm in height and a ground clearance of 170 mm.

Competition:

The new Tata Tiago hatchback will compete against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Celerio, Honda Brio, Chevrolet Beat and Hyundai Grand i10 in the market.

Price: