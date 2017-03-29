Tata Tigor Launched in India at Rs 4.70 Lakh

Mumbai, March 29: Indian multinational automotive manufacturing company Tata Motors, expanding its impact philosophy portfolio, with the launch of the all-new Tigor Style back compact sedan in India for Rs 4.7 lakh for the base petrol variant and Rs 5.6 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, New Delhi) for the top-end diesel variant.

The all new Tigor is the Tata Motors’s third product based on the ‘Impact’ design philosophy after Tata Tiago and Tata Hexa.

The Tigor is more than only a Tiago with a boot slapped on its back as it games a roadster like body shape which Tata Motors call ‘Styleback’.

In the engine, it is fueled by the 1.05-liter Revotorq diesel engine and the 1.2-liter Revotron petrol engine which likewise do duty on the Tiago, and it comes mated to a 5-speed manual transmission setup.

Configuration highlights incorporate smoked projector headlamps in the front, split-LED tail lights at the back which are emphasized by the vast chrome strip giving the Tigor an intense position on the street. There’s likewise the high-mounted LED stop light which keeps running over the length of the car and is a flawless addition by Tata Motors.

Within, the cabin design remains generally like the one found in the Tiago yet now it accompanies blacked-out steering wheel, increase in compartment spaces and a restyled air-con control unit.

The greatest fascination inside the cabin, however, must be the ConnectNext touchscreen infotainment system which underpins the typical AUX, USB, Bluetooth sound and communication, Navigation and voice order controls which can be worked through the steering mounted controls.

This system comes associated with an 8-speaker sound system that has been produced with Harman Kardon.

TATA Motors’ most recent offering contends with any semblance of Maruti Suzuki Swift DZire, Hyundai XCent, Honda Amaze and Volkswagen Ameo.