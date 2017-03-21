Tata TIGOR- opens Booking with Rs 5000, India Launch on March 29

Mumbai, March 21: Tata Motors commenced the pre-bookings for the Tata TIGOR, India’s first ‘StyleBack,’ across all authorized dealership with a booking amount of Rs 5000.

Meant for the young and fast generation, Tata TIGOR comes with its stunning, break-free and revolutionary design, set to build on the Tata Motors’ existing passenger vehicle portfolio.

The TIGOR offers completely new styling and design approach making it a unique market proposition.

The Tigor is Tata Motor’s entry into the sub-4 meter compact sedan segment and upon launch will be competing with the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Swift DZire, Volkswagen Ameo, Honda Amaze and the Ford Figo Aspire.

“Denoting the Impact design language, best-in-class driving features, and an advanced infotainment system, the Tata Tigor Style back is a clear and exciting sign of future vehicles from Tata Motors, set to disrupt the passenger car market in India. We have received an overwhelming response for the Tigor Style back in its very first week of preview”Mayank Pareek, President, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors said.

The Tata Tigor is an all new offering from Tata Motors and the third product embodying the ‘Impact’ design philosophy after the Tata Tiago and the Tata Hexa.

Design:

The design enhances the looks of the product while maximizing the utility space, liberating space for passengers and in the boot. The car is intelligently designed with superior legroom and 24 utility spaces to provide ample storage to carry one’s world along. Furthermore, the interior architecture of the car is exquisitely designed with a dual-tone cockpit, luxurious patterned seats with bolsters, a premium knitted roof liner, along with customizable air vents, lending a very upmarket and inviting feel.

Petrol and Diesel variants:

It will be available in both petrol and diesel variants – Revotron 1.2L (petrol engine) and Revotorq 1.05L (diesel engine). The Revotron 1.2L 3-cylinder petrol engine delivers 85 PS of power and a maximum torque of 114 Nm whereas the Revotorq 1.05L diesel engine delivers 70 PS of power and a maximum torque of 140 Nm.

Both engines are available with multi-drive modes – Eco and City. The Eco mode optimizes engine performance for better fuel economy while the City mode, which is also the default mode, optimizes engine output for better performance.