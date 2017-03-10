Tata Tigor showcased in Geneva International Motor Show 2017

Geneva, March10:The Tata Tigor showcased at the Geneva International Motor Show 2017 is the designer’s rendition of the first Styleback, a stunning, break-free and revolutionary design, featuring a lively and dynamic stance. Strengthening, Tata Motors design philosophy of creating an immediate and lasting IMPACT, the Tigor Geneva Edition is the next step in the IMPACT design journey. Tata Motors will launch the all new Tigor in India on March 29.

Design:

The Tata Tigor Geneva Edition flaunts a chrome Humanity Line at the front that extends into the projector headlamps to create the face of the car. This emphasizes the flowing, visual width of the front, while the chrome eyebrow adds a premium touch. The strong shoulder line (Slingshot line) executed around the car highlights the prominent LED Tail Lamps, further accentuates the length of the car.

Engine:

The all new Tata Tigor will come with a 1.2L 3-cylinder Revotron Petrol engine that churns out a peak power output of 83bhp and peak torque at 114Nm, mated to five-speed manual transmission.

Dimensions:

The new Tigor will come with a wheelbase of 2450mm and measures 3992mm in length, 1677mm in width and 1537mm in height.

Price:

We expect Tata Tigor to be priced at Rs 4 lakh (ex showroom, New Delhi) to Rs 8 lakh (ex showroom, New Delhi).