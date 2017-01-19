Tata unveils Hexa SUV for Rs 11.99lakh onwards

Mumbai, Jan 19: Tata Motors, one of India’s leading automobile companies, today launched a premium sports utility vehicle (SUV) ‘Hexa’ in price range of Rs 11.99 lakh to Rs 17.5 lakh ex-showroom. The launch of Hexa enables Tata Motors to enter the fast growing SUV space and accelerate the momentum it has got into after its Tiago launch.

The premium SUV will take on Mahindra’s XUV and top-end variants of Hyundai Creta and Renault Duster. Launching the Hexa here, Mayank Pareek, president for Passenger Vehicles division, said Hexa is a testament to the transformation journey that the company has set out on. “We have got an overwhelming response from the engagement activity that we have done so far. I am excited and not nervous. We are confident of the success of Hexa.

The demand is much more than what we had expected. There is already a waiting period of eight weeks,” he said. Mr Pareek said Tata Motors at present has only 59 per cent of overall passenger vehicle market and so the company wanted to tap into the remaining 41 per cent of the market opportunity, he said.

Pointing out that the share of utility vehicle segment has grown at a faster pace from 16 per cent to over 25 per cent in past four years, he said that the company has plans to roll out a range of UVs, including sub-4 meter SUV. Designed internally at Tata Motors, Hexa was developed and built on the next-gen development process over a period of 24 months, he said. Powered by 2.2 litre varicor engine, the SUV delivers 400 nm of torque and is available in both manual and automatic transmission.

There are four drive modes — dynamic, rough road, comfort and auto, enabling the user to counter different driving terrains with ease, he informed. The SUV boasts of some of the latest safety technologies, like electronic stability programme, hill hold, anti-lock braking system (ABS) with electronic brake force distribution, traction control system and six airbags amongst others, he said. In addition to this, it has a host of high-end features such as rain-sensing wiper, automatic headlamp, smart USB charger, flexible seat configuration and cruise control. Moreover, Hexa also sports advanced connectivity features that include a next generation infotainment system, powered by Harman with five-inch touch screen, navigation map, Juke car App and 10 speakers JBL, Mr Pareek said. The SUV will be available in five colours with three manual variants and two automatic variants.