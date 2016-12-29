Tata Xenon Yodha launch on 3rd January 2017 with Akshay Kumar in India

NewDelhi,Dec29:Tata Motors has announced that they will launch the new Xenon facelift on 3rd January 2017. This new commercial vehicle will be launched in presence of company’s new brand ambassador, Akshay Kumar.

Called Tata Xenon Yodha, the pick-up has been spied testing around the company plant quite a few times. The facelift Xenon comes with revised headlight cluster, front grille, front bumper, new taillights, new rear bumper, etc. Overall, the facelift is more attractive and has a larger road presence.

The Tata Xenon is powered by a 2.2 liter diesel engine offering 147 PS and 320 Nm with only a 5 speed manual transmission. Until the launch of AT variant in Bangkok earlier this year, Xenon was only offered with a 5 speed MT across the globe. The new Tata Xenon Yodha is expected to be offered with both manual as well as automatic transmission options.

Tata Xenon pickup is the most versatile pick-up on Indian roads. It is a combination of sturdiness and comfort, performance and looks and is an ideal choice for many small and medium business ventures for their transport operations. Addition of automatic transmission will attract a wider customer base to the brand.

Tata now has plans to launch the Xenon AT across more markets around the world. The engine and transmission set-up is same as that seen on the upcoming Hexa SUV- Tata’s new flagship.

Tata Xenon Variants

To be offered in single as well as double cab format, the new Xenon Yodha will be mated to a more powerful version of the 2.2 liter diesel engine. This will deliver 156 PS and 400 Nm. On board features will include dual front airbags, alloy wheels and new touchscreen infotainment system while ABS is offered as standard.

More details will be revealed when the car is launched on 3rd January 2017. Until then, have a look at the Tata Xenon N-XPlore Edition which made global debut in Bangkok earlier this year.