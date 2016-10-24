Tata’s Hexa 7-seater SUV would be launched in 2017, Indica Vista Electric, ﻿Megapixel ﻿﻿and Tata Pixel on a bee line

New Delhi, October 24: Tata Motors’ upcoming SUV Hexa is another attempt of the home grown auto major to roll out something new. Hexa is a tweaked version of Aria that is being developed to replace the current version. The Tata Hexa 7-seater SUV is likely to see a release in January, 2017.

Pre-launch activities of the Tata Hexa 7-seater SUV have begun with the media drive conducted in Hyderabad. All specifications and features of the SUV have been officially revealed by the car maker.

Bookings for the vehicle will start on 1st November 2016. But the deliveries will begin only in January 2017. The Tata Hexa was first unveiled at the 2015 Geneva Motor Show. Hexa has made its India debut at the 2016 Auto Expo.

The Tata Hexa SUV will be offered in a total of 9 variants – 5 manual and 4 automatic . Power source for the SUV is a 2.2-litre VARICOR 400 diesel engine that is good for 156bhp and 400Nm. This will come with a choice of a 6-speed manual, and an automatic gearbox with an optional 4WD system. Features like first-in-segment racecar mapping, new ‘Super Drive Modes and new-generation Electronic stability program (ESP) mark a distinction to its portfolio, reports autoportal.com.

Tata Indica Vista Electric

The Indica Vista is in the Indian car market since more than a decade, and has gained confidence of the customer with its long-lasting performance and strong build quality. The electric concept of this car was unveiled at the Thailand International Expo in 2010. The utility of Indica Vista with its spacious interiors and the electric motor as an alternative for the engine is aimed at developing a full-fledged non-polluting family hatchback.



The exterior design would be the same as present generation Indica Vista with triple barrel headlamps, clear lens headlamps, radiator grille with Tata logo at the centre, and body-coloured bumpers and outer rear view mirrors. The tail lamp design would be at par with the existing Indica Vista model. The interior fit and finish will have dual-tone interior colour scheme, full fabric seats, and storage pockets in the front and rear doors. The instrument cluster would be updated with the advanced infotainment system, giving the status of key parameters of the car, such as battery level, maximum possible distance coverage, satellite navigation system and integrated music system.

Tata Megapixel

The Tata Motors Megapixel is the most-awaited hybrid hatchback car to be launched in India. The innovative ’India Global’ concept has given an impressive image for the car with elegant styling of the exteriors. The front bumper, the sleek styling of the headlights and the Tata logo at the centre with chrome grilles get the impression of a truly global car. The panoramic roof with sharp design of the windshield and bonnet, and the smart styling of the dickey door and taillights enhances the classy image created by the cute design for the car.

The Tata Megapixel interiors would feature superior quality of fit and finish, and smart features with comfortable seating of four occupants. The instrument cluster will have a touch screen command centre displaying key parameters of the vehicle. The availability of power at four wheels and the superior hybrid technology have enhanced the range of distance coverage and it is expected to reach a top speed of 110 kmph under standard road conditions. The maximum utilization of compact design is achieved with utility features, and the double sliding door system assures easy entry and exit of the passengers.

Tata Pixel

Tata Pixel was showcased at the Auto Expo 2012 and since then, there have been discussions about its launch in India. Tata Pixel launch has been much awaited because it is another small car from the stables of Tata Motors that will be in the price range between Rs. 2 lakh to Rs. 2.5 lakh. The car has been already launched in Europe but the launch date of the new India-bound Tata Pixel is yet to be officially announced.

The car has futuristic looks and a compact design, which will make it a perfect vehicle for heavily crowded areas. The car will have the capability to reach a top speed of 105 kmph. The drum brakes at the front and back would provide further stability. Tata Pixel to be launched in India is a two-door hatchback with protruding wheel arches, angular headlights and high taillamps. The car gets scissor doors, which are the highlight of Tata Pixel exteriors.

Tata Pixel will come with a 1.2-litre turbocharged diesel engine with a capability of producing 65 bhp at 5150 rpm and the car will be able to produce 48 Nm of torque at 3000 rpm. The little hatchback will be able to run faster and steadily because it will be light in weight, and use McPherson struts and coil spring suspension system to maintain its balance. The engine will be mated to a 4-speed manual transmission.

