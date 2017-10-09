Tawang helicopter crash: Army says dead personnel wrapped in cardboard boxes was an aberration

New Delhi, October 9: Two days after seven military personnel were killed in a helicopter crash in Tawang, images of their bodies wrapped in plastic sacks tied up in cardboard boxes appeared on Sunday. The Army came out with a statement by saying the wrapping of the bodies with local resources was an aberration. The fallen soldiers are always given full military honor.

The Army said in a statement that due to constraints of the carriage effort in high altitude area, the helicopter cannot carry the full load. The mortal remains were wrapped in cardboard boxes instead of coffins. It was an aberration. The mortal remains reached the Guwahati base hospital by 2 pm on 6 October and afterward post-mortems and other formalities initiated.

The statement that was signed by Colonel Aman Anand said that after the post-mortem, all the remains were placed in the wooden coffins with full military honors. Consequent to paying of tributes as per full military honors, the mortal remains were sent to their families.

A Mi-17 helicopter of the  Indian Air Force crashed on October 6 near Tawang, a remote mountainous town close to the Sino-India border, killing seven military personnel on board.

