Tawang helicopter crash: Army says dead personnel wrapped in cardboard boxes was an aberration

New Delhi, October 9: Two days after seven military personnel were killed in a helicopter crash in Tawang, images of their bodies wrapped in plastic sacks tied up in cardboard boxes appeared on Sunday. The Army came out with a statement by saying the wrapping of the bodies with local resources was an aberration. The fallen soldiers are always given full military honor.

Seven young men stepped out into the sunshine yesterday, to serve their motherland. India.

This is how they came home. pic.twitter.com/OEKKcyWj0p — Lt Gen H S Panag(R) (@rwac48) October 8, 2017

The Army said in a statement that due to constraints of the carriage effort in high altitude area, the helicopter cannot carry the full load. The mortal remains were wrapped in cardboard boxes instead of coffins. It was an aberration. The mortal remains reached the Guwahati base hospital by 2 pm on 6 October and afterward post-mortems and other formalities initiated.

Shocked to see bodies of 7 @IAF_MCC & @adgpi Tawang crash victims brought in cartons. Is this how we treat our brave men? pic.twitter.com/dP5HGsRvTH — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) October 8, 2017

The statement that was signed by Colonel Aman Anand said that after the post-mortem, all the remains were placed in the wooden coffins with full military honors. Consequent to paying of tributes as per full military honors, the mortal remains were sent to their families.

Mortal remains of heptr accident in HAA on 6 Oct 17 recovered, sent wrapped in local resources is an aberration. pic.twitter.com/NDvEvBo87F — ADG PI – INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) October 8, 2017

A Mi-17 helicopter of the Indian Air Force crashed on October 6 near Tawang, a remote mountainous town close to the Sino-India border, killing seven military personnel on board.