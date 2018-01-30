Taxi aggregator Ola to go international with launch of services in Australia.

New Delhi, Jan 30: Putting rumours to rest, taxi aggregator Ola on Tuesday announced its expansion in the ride-sharing ecosystem of Australia.

Providing both driver-partners and passengers with a better way to move, Ola will enable smart transportation options in Australia in early 2018.

Starting today Ola is inviting private hire vehicle owners in Sydney, Melbourne and Perth to learn more about driving and registering with Ola by visiting drive.olacabs.com

“We are very excited about launching Ola in Australia and see immense potential for the ride-sharing ecosystem which embraces new technology and innovation.” said co-founder and CEO, Ola, Bhavish Aggarwal.

Further to this Bhavish added that with a strong focus on driver-partners and the community at large, we aim to create a high-quality and affordable travel experience for citizens and look forward to contributing to a healthy mobility ecosystem in Australia.

Ola serves over 125 million users in India through its network of over one million driver-partners that it hosts across 110+ cities.

The company’s rapid growth and expansion have been made possible by taking a driver-partner focused approach to ride-sharing – investing in its partners to arm them with the necessary tools, skills and incentives to offer best-in-class transport experiences. (ANI)