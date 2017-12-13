Taylor moves into top 10 in Test rankings

Dubai, Dec 13 : New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor has moved into the top 10 of the ICC Test Player Rankings, after a fine performance during his side’s 240-run win over the West Indies in the second and final Test in Hamilton.

Taylor, who enjoyed a career-high third position in December 2013 when he tallied 871 points, 132 more than his current total of 739, scored 16 and 107 not out to move up three places and take 10th position in a list led by Australia captain Steve Smith.

The 33-year-old’s 17th Test century has helped him re-enter the top 10 after last being there in August 2016. He is now the second-best placed New Zealand batsman with captain Kane Williamson occupying fifth position.

New Zealand opener Jeet Raval and all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme have also made significant gains. Raval has gained four slots to reach 30th position after scores of 84 and four in Hamilton, while de Grandhomme has gained five places to reach a career-best 70th position with scores of 58 and 22.

Mitchell Santner (up one place to a career-best 51st) has moved up among bowlers for New Zealand, while pace bowlers Shannon Gabriel (up two places to 21st) and Miguel Cummins (up 14 places to 63rd) have gained for the visiting side.

Among the Windies batsmen, Roston Chase has gained seven slots to reach 38th position while Shane Dowrich has gained six places to reach 83rd position.

Meanwhile, there has been no change of positions in the ICC Test Team Rankings. New Zealand have gained three points to reach 100 points but remain in fourth position. The Windies have lost three points but are still in eighth position, ahead of Bangladesh on decimal points.(ANI)