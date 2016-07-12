Taylor Swift has been named as the highest-paid celebrity of 2016 by Forbes

Los Angeles, July 12: Singer Taylor Swift has been named the highest-paid celebrity of 2016 by Forbes.

The magazine has released its annual Celebrity 100 list, which features the 26-year-old at the top spot, thanks to the $170 million she earned from June 2015 to June 2016, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Most of her money came from her star-studded 1989 tour, which smashed rock band the Rolling Stones’ North American touring record as it grossed more than $200 million.

She also earned from her deals with Apple, Diet Coke and Keds.

Swift last year landed at the list’s No.8 spot with her previous best of $80 million.

She overtook other famous names including One Direction (No.2 with $110 million), Kevin Hart (No.6 with $87.5 million), Howard Stern (No.7 with $85 million) and Adele (No.9 with $80.5 million).

She also bests her former boyfriend Calvin Harris who lands at No.21 with $63 million and singer Katy Perry who sits at No.63 with $41 million.

Had Swift and Harris stayed together, they would have been this year’s top-earning couple, surpassing Beyonce Knowles and Jay-Z’s total of $107.5 million.