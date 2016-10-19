Taylor Swift to sing at Formula One concert

Los Angeles,Oct19: Singer Taylor Swift is gearing up to perform at the Formula One United StatesGrand Prix in Austin, Texas.

The ‘Blank Space’ hitmaker teased her fans on Instagram with some clips from rehearsal for her only concert of 2016.

In the first video, the 26-year-old is seen strumming an acoustic guitar. She wears a black long-sleeved top paired with skinny jeans. “At rehearsals @cota_official @f1 #USGP,” she captioned the clip.

A second clip shows the “Shake It Off” hitmaker performing “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” with her band. She writes alongside the video, “Band practice @cota_official @f1 #USGP.”

Third video is a close-up shot of Swift saying, “Hey guys, I can’t wait to see you this weekend in Austin, Texas.

