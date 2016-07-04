TCL smartphone with eye-verification for Rs 7,999 now in India

New Delhi, July 4 Chinese global consumer electronics brand TCL Corporation on Monday entered the Indian market with a brand new TCL 560 smartphone which is equipped with a unique eye-verification feature to prevent unauthorised access.

The Rs 7,999 smartphone will be sold exclusively on Amazon.in, starting July 5 midnight.

“We are entering the Indian market and need to control the quality. As for technology, you can’t just transfer it until you are 100 per cent sure of it. We are working on that roadmap and hope to have some good news soon on that front,” Ranjit Gopi, Marketing Director, Head of Overseas Marketing, told IANS on the sidelines of the launch here.

TCL 560 features 5.5-inch HD IPS display and is powered by a quad-core processor paired up with 2GB RAM and runs on Android Marshmallow operating system.

It has in-built storage of 16GB that can be expanded up to 32GB via micro-SD card.

The smartphone sports a 8MP auto-focus rear camera with LED flash and a 5MP front-facing camera with wide-viewing angle of 84.4 degree with front flash to enhance the selfie experience.

Putting millions of books at your fingertips, TCL 560 offers an in-built kindle for all the book lovers.

The 4G LTE enabled smartphone with VoLTE support is fueled by 2500mAh battery.

TCL has also tied-up with over 400 service centres across India.

(IANS)