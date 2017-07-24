TCS closing down its Lucknow Center,workers hit the streets for a silent march

Lucknow,July24: After the announcement of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) closing down its Lucknow Center, more than 2,000 workers and their families hit the streets on Sunday for a silent march.

The march began from Ram Manohar Lohia Park, Lucknow. People were seen carrying placards messages like “CEO Uncle, Our state’s future is in your hands now”. A human chain was formed as a part of the protest. Several social organisations also joined in. A campaign—‘Save TCS Lucknow’ –began few days earlier on Twitter.

The decision by IT giant TCS to shift its Lucknow Centre is being seen as a major embarrassment for the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh. CM Adityanath after meeting with delegation of TCS employees had ordered his secretary level officers to pursue the matter.

A senior government official said Adityanath will have a meeting with the TCS’s top executive sometime after August 10. CM recently has announced the new industrial policy offering big discounts to investors to set up units in backward regions.

Speaking to ETV, Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Dinesh Sharma said, “Efforts are being made to stop TCS leaving from Lucknow. They will have to explain the reasons behind their decision as the government has agreed to give them all the facilities.”