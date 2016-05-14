TDP corporator booked for assaulting woman onboard AI flight

Hyderabad, May 14: The Cyberabad Police on Saturday registered a case against TDP corporator Venkateshwar Rao under IPC 354 for allegedly assaulting a woman onboard Air India flight, which was going to Vijaywada via Hyderabad.

The complainant said the minister misbehaved with her and tried to deliberately touch her.

She complained to the Air India staff and also filed the complaint against the corporator in Shamshabad police station.

Since it was a transit flight, Rao flew to Vijayawada before any action was initiated against him.