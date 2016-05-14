TDP corporator booked for assaulting woman onboard AI flight

May 14, 2016 | By :

Hyderabad, May 14: The Cyberabad Police on Saturday registered a case against TDP corporator Venkateshwar Rao under IPC 354 for allegedly assaulting a woman onboard Air India flight, which was going to Vijaywada via Hyderabad.

The complainant said the minister misbehaved with her and tried to deliberately touch her.

She complained to the Air India staff and also filed the complaint against the corporator in Shamshabad police station.

Since it was a transit flight, Rao flew to Vijayawada before any action was initiated against him.

Tags:
Related News
You can stay in Jail as a tourist for Rs 500 now
Hyderabad cop single-handedly foils a murder attempt
Muslims don’t watch ‘rubbish’ Padmaavat: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi
Telangana police launch survey to geo-tag criminals in state
Hyderabad: Sex racket busted, three including Russian rescued
Raids at ‘brothel spa’: Police rescued 2 girls and took three persons into custody
Top