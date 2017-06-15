TDP MP JC Diwakar Reddy reportedly damaged Visakhapatnam airport property in a fit of rage,after being denied boarding pass

The incident comes months after another parliamentarian, Shiv Sena Ravindra Gaikwad beat up a 63-year-old Air India manager that prompted airlines to ban him from flying till he eventually apologised.The outrage over the assault had led to Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathy Raju announce rules to ban unruly passengers from flying.

A six-time state legislator before his election to the Lok Sabha in 2014, Mr Reddy is a party colleague of the civil aviation minister. As news of the ruckus got out, the airline said it was investigating the matter and “no comments to offer till completion of a thorough investigation”.

No CCTV footage has been released for independent confirmation of the happenings. The Visakhapatnam airport director, when contacted by NDTV, said the incident was a matter between IndiGo Airline staffers and the lawmaker. He had not received a formal complaint and did not know of any damage to property.

This isn’t the first time that Mr Reddy faces allegations with misbehaving with airline staffers.

Last October, the Anantapur lawmaker was caught on camera creating a ruckus at the Vijayawada airport after he missed his flight, again because he had showed up well after the check-in counter had closed. According to reports, he was alleged to have barged into the Air India office and damaged furniture.