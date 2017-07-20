TDP MP Kesineni Srinivas has pitched for awarding Bharat Ratna to the former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP founder N T Rama Rao

New Delhi, Jul 20 : The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP Kesineni Srinivas has pitched for awarding Bharat Ratna, country’s highest civilian award, to the former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP founder N T Rama Rao.

Describing as one of the “one of the greatest” Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh, the Vijaywada MP said the late N T Rama Rao, popular in political circle as NTR, had “championed anti-corruption and social justice principles”.

NTR is credited for launching TDP in 1982 and then leading his party to victory in 9 months.

Mr Srinivas said as Chief Minister NTR also had launched “multiple schemes” for the disadvantaged sections of society and provided women equal rights to inheritance.

“He overhauled the state education and healthcare systems and invested in infrastructure for electricity, irrigation and housing and laid the foundation of Andhra,” he said and maintained that thus the TDP founder deserved country’s highest civilian award.