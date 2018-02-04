TDP to decide future of alliance with BJP | Crucial meet today

New Delhi, Feb 4: An emergency meeting called by Chandrababu Naidu’s Telugu Desam Party (TDP), today will decide the future of the alliance with the BJP. TDP which is the biggest ally of BJP in the South had openly expressed their displeasure on the budget allocation and put forward ending alliance with BJP is an option before it.

The meeting in Vijayawada will critically evaluate the allocation made by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in the Budget which the party feels has completely ignored Andhra Pradesh.

More leaders from TDP started to air their strong opposition against the BJP for the way their needs were sidelined in the budget.

Rayapati Sambasiva Rao said if the centre fails to fulfil their promises, TDP was bound to get out of the alliance. He said the TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu also aired such an opinion and if this is accepted in the meeting today than all MPs of TDP woould resign.

Chandrababu Naidu openly conveyed his displeasure in a cabinet meeting held the next day after the union budget at Amaravati.

Earlier, TDP MP TG Venkatesh had also said that one option before the party is to sever ties with the BJP.

“We are going to declare war. We have three options – one is to try and continue, two is our MPs resign and the third is to end the alliance,” he said adding that a decision about it will be taken in the meeting on Sunday.

Though TDP and BJP contested the 2014 elections as an alliance the relations between the two started to sour after bifurcation of the state in 2014. TDP accuse the BJP government at the centre of not giving adequate funds to the state particularly for creation of its new capital, Amaravati.

The lack of funds did had irked Chandrababu Naidu, who was keen to make it a IT hub and attract huge investments to the state.

Adding to it, now TDP alleges that the centre ignored the demands of the state and the budget allocation for the state was negligent.

The TDP also have issues with the state unit of the BJP, which has been very critical of the Naidu government over the past few months.

There were also rumours that BJP may shift their loyalty to YSR Congress, whose leader Jagan Mohan Reddy recently said his party would support BJP. if Andhra Pradesh was given special status.

TDP is the second major alliance partner of BJP, which is on a war path. Earlier, Shiv Sena had threaten a break-up and have recently came out on many occasions criticising BJP directly.