Tea-seller’s son who could not opt for Science builds drone to fight dengue

Siliguri, West Bengal, Jan 10: A 17-year-old student, son a tea seller who could not opt for Science in Class XI due to low marks in class X joined Humanities though his passion for science and technology still lingered on in his mind.

Rajiv Ghosh joined millions in a fight to prevent innumerable deaths due to dengue by developing a drone that would take pictures of stagnant water on terraces of buildings. Rajiv worked on his drone while helping his father in his tea stall at Siliguri railway station.

Once tested, and if the results are satisfactory the drones will be put into effect. “Soon we will have test flights of the drone and will look into the quality of the images,” SMC mayor and MLA Asok Bhattacharya were quoted saying.

Though easily said, it was hard for Rajiv to convince his parents to invest money for this project. His parents borrowed some money while few neighbours also helped with funds which totalled to ₹1.5 lakh.

It took Rajiv seven months to put the drone together since he purchased the parts from US and China.

According to Rajiv, the drone can rise to a height of of 1,800 metres, but due to security reasons, its height will be restricted to 200 metres.

The Siliguri mayor said he would utilise the drone to fight dengue in the city if the pictures are satisfactory.