Tea stall owner from Latehar district, abducted three days ago was shot dead allegedly by Maoists near Netarhart Sunset Poin

Latehar (Jharkhand): A tea stall owner abducted three days ago was shot dead allegedly by CPI (Maoists) near Netarhart Sunset Point in naxal-hit Latehar district, police said on Wednesday. Sudhram Brijia was running a tea-cum-breakfast stall near the Sunset point in Netarhat and was killed for allegedly being a police informer, police said referring to chits recovered from the spot.

A group of Maoists allegedly pumped in four bullets into Brijia’s stomach on Tuesday night and two empty cartridges were recovered from the spot, sources said.

On being informed of the incident, a police team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Omprakash Tiwari and Officer-in-charge of Netarhat Police station Alok Dubey rushed to the spot and recovered the body on Wednesday.

A massive search operation was launched to track down the ultras. Police said as per a chit recovered from the spot, the naxal group has “owned the responsibility” for killing Brijia.