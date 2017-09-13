Telugu to be compulsory subject in schools, signboards of public, private companies in Telugu: Telangana CM Rao

Hyderabad/ Telangana, September 13: Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao has instructed educational institutions in the state to teach Telugu as a ‘compulsory subject’ to students from Std. I to XII, and has made it clear that only those institutions that adhere to this will be given recognition and permission to function.

Chief Minister Rao also announced that all public and private establishments and institutions in Telangana should display organisations’ names in Telugu on their signboards.

“Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao has decided to organise a World Telugu Conference here for five days from December 15 to 19. He has instructed that the preparatory programmes should start forthwith. The government earlier decided to organise the World Telugu Conference in October,” a press release read.

The Chief Minister has also announced a sanction of Rs. 50 crore for organising the conference. “Rs. 5 crore is given to the Telangana Sahitya Academy and Rs. 2 crore to the Official Language Commission organising expenses. The Telangana Sahitya Academy will be the nodal agency for the World Telugu Conference,” the press release said.

Government’s Chief Advisor Rajiv Sharma, Advisor K.V. Ramanachary, Sahitya Academy Chairman Nandini Siddha Reddy, Official Language Commission Chairman Devulapalli Prabhakar Rao, Grandhalaya Parishad Chairman Ayachitam Sridhar, Cultural Affairs Director Mamidi Harikrishna, Telugu University V.C. Satyanarayana, Telangana State Government’s Representative in New Delhi S. Venugopalachary and others participated in the meeting.

Also, in the wake of the World Telugu Conference in the state, the Chief Minister has announced two important decisions for the protection and preservation of the Telugu language and literature. “For those opting for Urdu, it should be offered as an optional. The Chief Minister has asked the Sahitya Academy to prepare syllabus for the Telugu subject to be taught to primary, secondary and higher and intermediate classes,” read the press statement.

The instruction also stated that the syllabus should be framed and textbooks should be printed at the earliest.

Chief Minister Rao has also decided to pass resolutions on these two issues at the State Cabinet meeting.

Other decisions taken at the high level meeting were:

· Conferences, discussions will be organised at the World Telugu Conference (WTC) how the Telugu language is preserved, protected, enriched in the Telangana region. The programmes should be conducted in such a manner that Telugu blossomed in the Telangana region should be known to all corners of the World. The literature that had emerged from Golconda should be known to the people. The proposed WTC will have programmes on several genres of the Telugu language and literature.

· The WTC will be held at the LB Stadium as the Main Venue. Ravindra Bharathi, Indira Priyadarshini Auditorium, Lalitha kala Thoranam, Nizam College Grounds, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Pingle Venktramreddy Hall, Silpa Kala Vedika will host the other programmes.

· Literary events will be held during the day and in the evenings, there will be cultural programmes. Dance by Gonds, Kolatam, Perini performances, songs like Kalupu, Naatu and Bathukamma, entertainment programmes will be the part of the cultural programmes. The relationship between Tanishah and Ramadasu, Ramadasu Padakeerthanalu, Thandanana Ramayanam, Saradakars, Harikatha recital will also be performed. Arrangements for recitation of poems, film light music programmes Cine Vibhavari. The folk songs of the rural region which people sing from dawn break to the dusk should be organised at the programmes.

· Organise for the performance of Classical, Tribal and other theatre forms. Showcase how the songs especially sung by women have been handed over from generation to generation. Invitations will be given to scholars, linguists, literary figures, language exponents, writers, artists, and artistes from all over the world, in the country for the conference on behalf of the conference.

· Preparatory meetings will be held to invite guests from India and abroad and to explain to them the importance of the WTC. Preparatory meetings will also be held in the U.S., Europe, the Gulf, Mauritius, Singapore, and Malaysia. Meetings will also be held in Andhra Pradesh and other States where they are Telugu population as well as in all the major towns and cities in the Telangana State.

· Not only Telugu, but also eminent writers from other languages who won the Sahitya Academy and the Jnana Peeth Awards will also be invited for the WTC. Essay writing competition will be held on the various genres of Telugu in Telangana for the school students. Felicitations will also be given to eminent Telugu poets, writers, novelists, literary figures, scholars, artists, artistes etc., Food, accommodation, travel for the guests will be provided by the Organisers.

· Chief Minister Rao wanted that all the books on development of Telugu language and literature should be printed before the commencement of the conference.

· An exclusive documentary Telangana darshini should be made to introduce Telangana for the guests. Bathukamma’s background, which showcases the wonderful Telangana culture and its intra-human relationships should be held. Construct Dr. C. Narayan Reddy memorial in the city. Select the place in two or three days and start the work. Sahitya Academy will act as the Nodal Agency.

· Official Language Commission, Telugu University, Cultural Affairs department, Grandhalaya Parishad will play a key role. Conduct essay writing, elocution, short story writing, writing of poetry competitions in the educational institutions. Decorate Hyderabad city on the occasion, put up cut outs, banners, arches and entrances at the important junctions. Decorate towns and cities too.

