Teach to Transform, Educate to Empower, Learn to Lead: PM Modi salutes teaching community

September 5, 2017 | By :
Teach to Transform, Educate to Empower, Learn to Lead: PM Modi salutes teaching community

New Delhi, September 5: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, on the occasion of Teachers’ Day, wished the teaching community and said that teachers have a central role in realising the dream of a ‘New India’.

He further asked the nation to make the next five years all about ‘teach to transform, educate to empower and learn to lead.’ In a Twitter post, the Prime Minister said, “On Teachers’ Day, I salute the teaching community that is devoted to nurturing minds & spreading the joys of education in society.”

“Teachers have a central role in realising our dream of a ‘New India’ that is driven by cutting edge research & innovation,” he added.

Prime Minister Modi further paid tribute to Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary and termed him an outstanding teacher and statesman. “My tributes to Dr. S Radhakrishnan, an outstanding teacher and statesman on his birth anniversary.”

Dr. Radhakrishnan, philosopher-author and India’s second president was born on September 5, 1888. It’s in his honour that India celebrates this day as the Teachers’ Day.

(ANI)

Tags: , , , , ,
Related News
PM Modi to address plenary session of India-ASEAN commemorative summit in Delhi today
Modi, Netanyahu visit Sabarmati Ashram
Take advantage of liberalised FDI, PM Modi tells Israeli defense companies
When in India, Tweet like Israel PM Netanyahu!
PM Modi receives Israeli PM Netanyahu in Delhi
Asking madrasas to put PM Modi’s photo is against Sharia, says Darul Uloom fatwa dept Chairman
Top