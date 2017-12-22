Teacher caught on camera getting massage from student in Madhya Pradesh

Damoh/Madhya Pradesh, Dec 22: A video of a government school teacher getting a massage from his student in Damoh’s Madhiyadoh, Madhya Pradesh has gone viral.

The local administration has now ordered an investigation into the video.

Taking cognisance of the incident, Minister of State for School Education Deepak Joshi has said that they have asked a report to be submitted.

“We have asked our district education officer to submit a report on the incident. The teacher will be suspended once we get the complete report”, he said.

Reportedly, the teacher clarified that his body was aching, which is why he had asked the student to give him a message.

However, the students claimed that the teacher often made them massage him. (ANI)

