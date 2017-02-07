Teacher at Delhi private school thrashes student ,injuring his left eye for not completing home work
NEW DELHI, Feb7: A teacher at a private school in southeast Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh thrashed a 10-year-old boy, severely injuring him in the left eye, as he had failed to complete his maths homework. The teacher, Nasreen, has been expelled from the school. The parents allege that the child may lose vision in his left eye permanently.
The child, Mudasir Shakeel, a student of Class III, returned home last Tuesday with a security guard looking frightened and disoriented. “He complained of severe pain in his left eye after which we rushed to Holy Family Hospital. A surgery was carried out and doctors said that he might lose his vision permanently,” said the child’s father Shakeel Ahmed, a cloth merchant near Jamia Nagar.
Later, the parents went to the school and sought an explanation from the principal. “However, the principal refused to cooperate and did not even extend financial help for Mudasir’s treatment. We then registered a case against Nasreen under IPC Section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) at Jamia Nagar police station,” said Ahmed.