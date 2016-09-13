Teacher sodomises teenage boy at an educational institute in Chandrayangutta

Hyderabad, September 13: A 14-year-old boy was allegedly sodomised by his teacher at an educational institute in Chandrayangutta area here, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Riyaz, allegedly sodomised the boy at an isolated place near a hillock at Bandlaguda about 15 days back, Chandrayangutta police station inspector Y Prakash Reddy said, reports deccanchronicle.com.

“After the boy complained of ill-health, he was shifted to a hospital yesterday where he informed about the incident following which his parents lodged a complaint with police,” he said.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered on charge of sodomy under IPC section 377 and relevant sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

A hunt has been launched to nab the accused teacher, who is absconding, police said adding that a probe is on into the matter.