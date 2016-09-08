Teacher suspended for alleged sexual harassment in Puducherry

Puducherry Sept 8 : Stringent action would be taken against sexual harassment in educational institutions and a teacher of a school in the union territory was arrested after complaints were received that he sexually abused a student, Agriculture and Education Minister R Kamalakannan told the assembly today.

The teacher was arrested recently and remanded to custody, the minister said when opposition AINRC member Chandrapriyanka drew the attention of the government during zero hour in the assembly to the incident.

Chandrapriyanka said that the teacher had sexually harassed a nine-year old girl student and wanted the government to look into the incident seriously. Kamalakannan said that the parents of the victim complained to the authorities five days after the incident. However the police registered a case and arrested the teacher.

Health and Fisheries Minister Malladi Krishna Rao announced a solatium of Rs 2 lakhs from out of the funds operated by Department of Fisheries to the next of kin of the fisherman Haridass who died in the course of employment here yesterday.

Rao also announced that the family would be extended solatium under the schemes operate by the Revenue Department, the Chief Minister`s Relief Fund and the Central government. PTI Cor RC