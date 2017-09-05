Teacher’s Day: Google Doodle turns into virtual classroom

Teacher's Day: Google Doodle turns into virtual classroom. Photo: Twitter

New Delhi, Sep 05: The logo of Google has turned into a virtual classroom to celebrate Teacher’s Day today. The ‘g’ in the middle of the Google logo appears to be a teacher while the other alphabets look like attentive students. the background of the logo shows a slideshow of  subjects like mathematics, music, geography, science, environmental studies etc. The first Teachers’ Day was celebrated in India in 1962, when Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was the  second president of India.

To celebrate his esteemed position, his students suggested that his birthday be celebrated as ‘Radhakrishnan Day’.
However, he declined and suggested that instead of celebrating his birthday, it would be his proud priviledge if September 5 is observed as Teachers’ Day everywhere. Radhakrishnan was born in 1882 in a town called Tirutani in Andhra Pradesh. He became the first Vice President of India in 1952 and took on the role as the nation’s second
President in 1962 until 1967. He was awarded with the Bharat Ratna in 1984 and the British Order of Merit in 1963.
Radhakrishnan , who passed away on April 17, 1975, remained a teacher throughout his life and teachers’ Day is celebrated in the memory of India’s first Vice President. (ANI)

