As a Team director Ravi Shastri worked without contract or salary for more than 1 Year

New Delhi, Sep 12: As team director, Ravi Shastri was lauded for the work he put in as in charge of the Indian cricket team.

Though the Indian team didn’t win any major tournament under Shastri, there was a marked improvement in the performances.

It is generally believed that position of Team India’s coach is the highest paid in world cricket.

Interestingly, Shastri wasn’t paid for his services for more than a year, reports the Times of India.

It was only after BCCI’s Ajay Shirke got to know of this, did the board clear the former India all-rounder’s dues.

Shastri, who was busy with the team at the time, didn’t find the time to raise the matter with the board.

“He only had verbal assurance from the board,” a source told TOI.

The BCCI paid Shastri between Rs 7 to 7.5 crore for his work as team director and IPL commentator.