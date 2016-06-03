Teary-eyed mother of killed Mathura SP, says ‘bring back my son’

Mathura (Uttar Pradesh), June 3 : The mother of Superintendent of Police Mukul Dwivedi, who was killed yesterday in clashes during a drive to evict illegal occupants of a park in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura district, today rejected the compensation offered by Chief MinisterAkhilesh Yadav and said she wants her son back instead.

“I don’t want money. The Chief Minister should bring back my son. The Chief Minister can take Rs. 20 lakh from us, but please bring back my son. They sent my son to Mathura so that he gets killed. What will I do now? I have two sons, one is in Dubai. Before he was in Bareilly, but he was promoted to Mathura,” the grieving mother told ANI.

The Uttar Pradesh Government has announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 20 lakh each for the families of the martyred policemen.

Meanwhile, the wreath laying ceremony of the Superintendent of Police and Farah Police Station SHO Santosh Yadav is presently underway in Mathura.

At least 14 people, including two cops, were killed in violent clashes between the police and illegal occupants of a land in Mathura’s Jawahar Bagh area last night.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh earlier had a telephonic conversation with the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and assured him of complete help from the Centre in wake of the unfortunate incident.

Superintendent of Police (City) Mukul Dwivedi and Farah Police Station SHO Santosh Yadavwere among those killed when the Swadheen Bharat Subhash Sena (SBSS) activists opened fire at the police party that attempted to evict the Jawahar Park late last evening.

Over 100 people, including City Magistrate Ram Araj Yadav, were also injured in the clash that lasted for almost four hours.

The encroachers, who described themselves as ‘Satyagrahis’, were reportedly from a semi-religious sect.

ADG (Law and Order) Daljeet Singh Chaudhary told the media that the protesters opened fire and also lobbed grenades on the cops.

“Country-made guns, rifles, pistols and cartridges were recovered from the spot. The search operation is underway. It was an unlawful assembly and they had explosives, including grenades and pistols, which they used to fire upon the police,” he said, adding that strict action would be initiated against the guilty.

Uttar Pradesh’s Director General of Police (DGP) Javed Ahmed said that there was unprovoked firing from the members of an offshoot of the Jai Gurudev sect.

Calling the situation ‘tense’, Ahmed said reinforcements, including senior police officers, are being sent to the area.

The encroachers, who have been on a protest for two years, demand ‘cancellation of the elections’ of the President and Prime Minister of India. They also want that diesel be sold at Rs. 60 per litre and petrol at Rs. 40 per litre. Besides, they even want the existing currency to be replaced.

As per the police, the Swadheen Bharat Subhash Sena activists and members of another smaller organisation had been staging demonstrations at the Jawahar Bagh for the last two-and-a-half years.

“We demand all records relating to the ‘Ruler of the Nation’, law and order, and also the document of citizenship (which shows how we are citizens of the nation) to be made public,” states the other demands posted on their Facebook page.