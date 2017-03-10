Technical glitch: Go Air flight grounded at Kolkata

Technical glitch: Go Air flight grounded at Kolkata. Photo: Twitter

Kolkata, Mar. 10: A Delhi-bound Go Air flight with 165 passengers on board was landed on Friday at Kolkata airport. The flight before landing has failed to take off twice. It is said that the flight had some technical glitch.

While contacted by Indialivetoday.com, the GoAir spokesperson said that the captain of Flight G8 128 (Kolkata – Delhi) during taxiing out noticed a minor technical snag twice and brought the aircraft back to the bay for detailed checks.

The aircraft is currently undergoing a component replacement and the expected departure of the flight is now 13:00 hrs. All 163 passengers were provided with refreshments and some were accommodated on available alternative flights, the GoAir spokesperson added.

