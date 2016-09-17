Teen dies of pellet injuries in Srinagar; toll hits 81

September 17, 2016

Srinagar, Sep 17 :  The death toll in ongoing unrest in Kashmir went up to 81 as the pellet-ridden body of a teenager was found in Srinagar.

The body of Momin Altaf Ganai, a resident of Harwan in Srinagar, was found in the area late on Friday night a police official said on Saturday.

He said Ganai’s body bore injuries caused by pellets.

The teenager was injured in clashes between protesters and security forces in Harwan on Friday, the official said, adding that he had gone missing immediately after the clashes.

More than 40 people were injured in the clashes in different areas of the Valley on Friday.

