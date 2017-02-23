Teen girl accuses three men of gang-raping her near Piplaj railway station in Gujarat
AHMEDABAD, Feb 23: A 16-year-old girl from the Vatva area of the city has accused three men, Pramod Virendra Dubey, Dharmendra and Shreeram Kishoresinh, of gang-raping her near Piplaj railway station.
She said the accused then tried to take her out of the state, by train from Kalupur railway station, to sell her off. Police said they have booked the three men for kidnapping, rape and human trafficking.
According to police sources, the rape survivor lives with her family in the Vatva area.
“Four days ago the accused kidnapped her from near her house and took her to a secluded house near Piplaj railway station. All the three accused then raped her and kept her confined for two days,” said a police official.
Police official said the three men then threatened her and took her to Ahmedabad railway station.