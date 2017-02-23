Teen girl accuses three men of gang-raping her near Piplaj railway station in Gujarat

AHMEDABAD, Feb 23: A 16-year-old girl from the Vatva area of the city has accused three men, Pramod Virendra Dubey, Dharmendra and Shreeram Kishoresinh, of gang-raping her near Piplaj railway station.

She said the accused then tried to take her out of the state, by train from Kalupur railway station, to sell her off. Police said they have booked the three men for kidnapping, rape and human trafficking.

According to police sources, the rape survivor lives with her family in the Vatva area.

“Four days ago the accused kidnapped her from near her house and took her to a secluded house near Piplaj railway station. All the three accused then raped her and kept her confined for two days,” said a police official.

Police official said the three men then threatened her and took her to Ahmedabad railway station.

“The accused then tried to get her on to the train, to take her to another state and sell her off there. The girl told us that the accused were talking to someone about selling her on the phone,” added a police official.

The girl managed to muster the courage, give the accused the slip and reach her home in Vatva.

“She and her parents approached us and narrated the incident to us,” said a senior police official.

“The girl does not know the full names of some of the accused. We have activated our informers and have launched a manhunt to nab the accused,” added the official.