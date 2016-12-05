Teen girl drink spiked ,raped by minor students and collegian in Nashik

NASHIK,Dec5: A 13-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by five minor students and a collegian at Ashwin Nagar in Nashik in September, police said today.

The victim was taken to a row house by a collegian.

Her cold drink was spiked to render her unconscious, after which the five minor students and the collegian raped her in turns, Deputy Commissioner of Police Shrikant Dhivare said.

They threatened the girl of dire consequences if she revealed anything. However, the victim informed her mother about the ordeal on Sunday, after which the family lodged a complaint with the Ambad police station, said the official.

Subsequently, all the accused were detained. Prima facie, the collegian created a group on a social networking site and included some girl students. He then allegedly started sending obscene messages on the group. In September, the collegian took the victim to the house where the crime was committed, another police official said.

A case under various sections of IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act 2012 (POSCO) was lodged and a probe is underway, he added.