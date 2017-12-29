Sonagachhi sex workers rescue teen girl who runaway from home

Kolakata, Dec 29: A teen girl who ran away from home after scoring poorly in her exams was on Wednesday rescued with the help from sex workers in West Bengal’s red-light area of Sonagachhi.

But the girl on asked to divulge details was reluctant. Members of the Sonagachhi Sex Workers’ Board said that she even tried to misguide by giving fake phone numbers. “One of the reason may be she could be afraid,” the member said.

Later it emerged that she was a resident of Dankuni on the outskirts of north Kolkata, and had run away on Tuesday. First she travelling by bus and later by foot to Shyambazar, and then to Shovabazar.

At Shovabazar, she met a sex worker who let her spend the night at her house. However, the girl continued living there even on Wednesday.

When members of the Board, an autonomous body that recuse minors and others who are trapped in sex trade, came to know about the incident they volunteered to help and the sex worker also aided in the mission.

The Board has rescued 862 minors and 222 adults so far.