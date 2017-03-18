Teen polytechnic girl douses herself on fire and jumps under a moving train due too health problems

Belagavi, March18: A 17-year-old first-year polytechnic student from Belagavi set herself on fire and jumped to death under a moving train in the heart of city on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Sanjana Chandrakant Anagolkar, a student of Maratha Mandal Polytechnic, Belagavi.

ccording to eye-witnesses, the girl doused herself with inflammable liquid when she saw a train moving towards Tilakwadi railway gate where she was standing. When the train drew closer to the gate, she set herself on fire and jumped onto the tracks. She died on the spot.

Later, her identity was established by the police with the help of her college bag lying behind the body. Her parents rushed to the spot and were shocked to see their daughter ending her life in a horrific way.

The police recovered a four-page death note from her bag in which Sanjana stated that she was taking the extreme step, as she was unable to face the severe health problems she was suffering from. She said, she was committing suicide on her own will and nobody should be held responsible for it.

According to her classmates, Sanjana had been to her college and attended classes as usual on Friday before heading back to Tilakwadi locality in her college bus. She alighted at Tilakwadi railway gate and told her friends that she had some personal work.

Later, she is believed to have bought petrol in a bottle and sat near the gate waiting for the train to arrive. The Tilakwadi police registered a case and are investigating.