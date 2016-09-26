Teenage girl raped by 50 year old man in Ahmednagar

Ahmednagar (Maha), Sep 25 (PTI) A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 53-year-old man at Mohari village in her house at Pathardi tehsil in the distict today, police said.

The accused, Ashok Sadashiv Valekar, has been arrested, they said.

“The victim, who is a slow learner, was alone at home.

Her mother had gone to Ahmednagar for the medical treatment of her elder daughter and her father was working at the farm.

Taking advantage of the situation, Valekar entered the house and raped her,” police said.

The villagers caught the accused and brought him to Pathardi police station.

Villagers sought immediate legal action against the accused. People left the police station only after an FIR was registered, police sources said.

Assistant Police Inspector of Pathardi police station Vikas Ghanwat said the accused was arrested and booked under IPC section 376 (rape), 452 (house trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint) and the POCSO Act.

In July, Ahmednagar district was rocked by the gang rape and murder of a girl at Kopardi village which had sparked protests across the state.

The girl who belonged to Maratha community was gangraped and tortured to death. As a fallout of the incident, the community members started carrying out silent marches across the state for their demands, including strict action against Kopardi culprits.