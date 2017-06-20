Teenage Muslim US girl killed near a Virginia mosque was an apparent victim of “road rage”

Virginia, Jun 20 : A teenage Muslim girl killed near a Virginia mosque was an apparent victim of “road rage” and her death is not being investigated as a hate crime, police said.

The 17-year-old girl was assaulted before dawn on Sunday in Sterling, Virginia, about 50 km west of Washington, after attending overnight prayers for the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, when many Muslims fast from dawn until sunset.

The exact cause of her death has not been made public, but a statement from the Fairfax County police said Darwin Martinez Torres, 22, has been arrested and charged with murder.

Martinez, a Sterling resident, was in his car when he got into a dispute with the girl and a group of her friends as they walked back from a McDonald’s restaurant following prayers at the All Dulles Area Muslim Society mosque, known as ADAMS, police said yesterday.

“This tragic case appears to be the result of a road rage incident involving the suspect,” a police statement said.