Teenager arrested following a series of acid attacks in northwest London

London,July14:A teenager has been arrested following a series of acid attacks in northwest London on Thursday night, Scotland Yard said on Friday.

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward for information.

They found a 32-year-old man suffering from facial injuries , Scotland Yard said in a statement. They were called by the London Ambulance Service at 10.25 pm on Thursday to Hackney Road junction with Queensbridge Road.

The victim was on a moped when another moped, with two male riders, pulled up alongside him. They threw a “corrosive substance” in the victim’s face, with one stealing his bike and the other making off.

The victim was taken to a hospital in east London. His injuries are not being treated as life-threatening or life-changing.

Following this incident, at 11.05pm, a “corrosive substance” was reported to have been thrown in the face of another man by two males on a moped in Shoreditch High Street. The victim was admitted to a hospital and his injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

At 11.18pm, the police received a call to a similar incident, a robbery in Cazenove Road, where a corrosive substance had been thrown.

Officers found a man suffering from facial injuries. He was taken to a hospital in east London and his injuries were described as life-changing.

The fourth incident was reported to the police at 11.37pm in Chatsworth Road. A man said he was on his moped when two men on a bike pulled up alongside him and sprayed liquid in his face. They stole his moped and left quickly.

The victim made his way to his home before contacting the police. He was also taken to an east London hospital.

Following the incidents in Hackney, officers learned about a similar attack reported in Islington. At 10.49pm, a man was reported to have had a “corrosive substance” thrown in his face by two males on a moped in Upper Street junction with Highbury Corner. He was taken to a north London hospital.

Police said they were treating all five incidents as linked.

Inquiries are ongoing and officers from Hackney CID are investigating.