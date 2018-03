Islamabad, Feb 1 (IANS) A 17-year-old girl was raped and strangled to death in Pakistan’s Sindh province , officials said.

The body was recovered from an under-construction house in Surjani area in the suburbs of Karachi, Dawn reported on Wednesday.

A police surgeon confirmed the victim had been raped and killed.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Sohrab Meo told Dawn it appeared the girl was strangled with her ‘dupatta’.

–IANS

ahm/mr