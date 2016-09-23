Teenager robbed, raped in Britain

London, September 23: An 18-year-old teenager was raped in Britain after being held down and robbed by two women, police said on Friday.

The victim was approached and thrown to the ground in Manchester city centre on Wednesday by a male before he and a woman held her down while a second woman robbed her, the Guardian reported.

The male offender then raped the teenager before all three fled from the scene.

Detective Inspector Dave Moores of Greater Manchester police said: “This was a horrendous attack on a young woman.”

