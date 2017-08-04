Telangana: 11-year old child replicates fire stunt, dies at hospital.

Hyderabad/Andhra Pradesh, August 4: Rapalle Kali Vishwanath, an 11-year-old boy died today in Telangana due to severe burns after trying to replicate a reality show fire stunt. The deceased was a Class 6 student. Three days ago, the boy watched a fire act on TV late in the night and tried to perform it. Unfortunately, the experiment went severely wrong.

The boy poured kerosene in his mouth, meant to blow out fumes, light the flame and spit balls of fire like circus performers. Rather, his whole body got badly burnt. He was taken to a private hospital and then shifted to Hyderabad for an emergency treatment. Rapalle Kali Vishwanath died in the morning. the boy studied at a boarding school and was spending holidays with his grandmother. His family said that he was a brilliant and a very curious student. after watching stunts on TV, he often tried to imitate them when no one was at home. Four months ago, another child studying in class 6 also died in

Rapalle Kali Vishwanath died on Friday morning. The boy studied at a boarding school and was spending holidays with his grandmother. His family said that he was a brilliant and a very curious student. After watching stunts on TV, he often tried to imitate them when no one was at home. Four months ago, another child studying in class 6 also died in similarly in Karimnagar, trying to replicate the same fire act.