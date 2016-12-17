 In Telangana Assembly nearly a dozen members of the Congress and TDP were suspended

Hyderabad, Dec 17: Nearly a dozen members of the Congress and TDP were suspended on Saturday from the Telangana Legislative Assembly over their demand for debate on defection of Opposition MLAs into ruling TRS.

The suspension of nine Congress and two TDP MLAs for the day came as the Opposition members entered the well of the house.

Talking to reporters after suspension, Congress MLA M Bhatti Vikramarka alleged that their suspension and alleged defection of Opposition members into TRS was against principles of democracy.

The ruling TRS MLA G Suneetha told reporters that the Congress members tried to stall the House as they did not want the good work being done by the government to be discussed in the House.

It was decided to take up any adjournment motion after Question Hour but Congress members tried to stall the proceedings, she said.

Congress and TDP adopted double standards on defection as Opposition YSR Congress members have joined the ruling TDP in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh now and Opposition members were admitted into Congress when Y S Rajasekhar Reddy was Chief Minister in undivided Andhra Pradesh, she alleged.