Telangana boy dies in Venkatapuram in Hyderabad after trying to imitate the actions of a cartoon character of a TV show.

Hyderabad ,June3:In a tragic incident, a 12-year-old boy died in Venkatapuram in Hyderabad of Telangana while trying to imitate the actions of a cartoon character of a TV show.

The deceased has been identified as Jaideep Madugula a class 5 student. On Thursday morning, Jaideep saw a cartoon character on TV laughing while burning in flames.

Police said that the boy, who was inspired by the cartoon character, went to the terrace, doused himself in kerosene and set himself ablaze.

The incident came to light, when the grandparents heard Jaideep’s cries. Locals later rushed the 12-year-old to the nearest hospital. Jaideep had suffered about 40 per cent burn injuries and later succumbed to it.

He was living with his grandfather in Venkatapuram of Balapur village, while his parents live in Jiyaguda of Hyderabad. Based on the complaint filed by the father Mahipal, police has registered a case of suspicious death and handed over the body to his parents after post-mortem.

Meanwhile Balala Hakkula Sangham, a child right organisation demanded strict action and said that channels producing the shows without any social responsibility more particularly in case of children should be held responsible and the producers should be punished.