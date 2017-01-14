Telangana Chief Minister Chandrashekar Rao Says there is Remarkable drop in state crime

Hyderabad, Jan 14: Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Friday said there had been a remarkable drop in crime activities in the state.

“There is a remarkable drop in crime in the State and the police are also reforming people who have committed crimes on humanitarian considerations,” said Rao during a review meeting on several issues pertaining to the police department.

Rao appreciated both, the police and industries department for doing a good job, which has also helped in gaining good feedback from the people visiting the state.

“Both the police and industries department are doing a good job and several people visiting the city from other states have vouched for it and gave a good feedback,” said Rao.

The Chief Minister also appreciated the law and order in the state, which has led to emergence of new industries.

“After the state government introduced the new industrial policy TS iPass, as many as 2500 new industries came to the State and this is largely due to the good law and order situation in the State. This is what several people have expressed as their opinion,” the Chief Minister said.

DGP Anurag Sharma also informed the Chief Minister about the need to appoint more constables and explained other issues of the department.

A discussion also took place to fill-up the vacancies immediately in the constable cadre.

